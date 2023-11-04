Residents in Miri protest against building telecommunication tower in neighbourhood’s park

MIRI (Nov 4): Residents of Hin Chin Garden at Jalan Hilltop Selatan here gathered yesterday to stage a protest against the construction of a telecommunications tower in the neighbourhood’s recreational park.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said the residents’ protest had been forwarded to Miri City Council (MCC), and a police report had also been lodged by one of them at Miri Central police station on Thursday.

According to the complainant, the presence of the telecommunication tower might affect the health and safety of residents living in the neighbourhood.

Based on the approval letter from Sarawak Multimedia Board (SMA), works on the tower were scheduled to kick off on Oct 31, and should reach completion within 14 days after that.

When meeting the affected residents, Ling said they were disappointed that there was no action by MCC to stop the project.

Ling said the 29-metre tower would be erected in a council park.

“Residents came out en masse and were united in their protest against the action by the authorities, namely the MCC, because they had raised objections to the council, which had rights over the recreational park and the reserve land, claiming that it had been encroached upon.

“But they had been waiting for action – so far, there has not been any action to defend the interests of the residents,” said Ling.

Apart from that, he said MCC had also not done any maintenance or upgrading works on the recreational park, making it look deserted.

“The park does not have any facilities – it does not even have a walkway.”

He also said he was told that the contractor would only come to carry out the works in the evening and at night, which raised suspicion among the residents.

“It’s not that they want to prevent the construction of the tower for the benefit and convenience of telecommunications, but there should be a more suitable site instead of the recreational park,” he said.

Ling, a lawyer by profession, said discussions with local residents should be held before the implementation of such a project in a residential area.

He previously received many similar protests and complaints from those living in other residential areas.

“Some successfully objected because they made the right consultation.

“Some sneaked in (to build the project). I hope the authorities would not allow such a bad approach,” he stressed.