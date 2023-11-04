Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri arrive in Kuching for four-day visit

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin arrived here today for a four-day official visit to Sarawak.

Present to receive Their Majesties at Kuching International Airport were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and wife Datin Amar Enn Ong Siok Ean.

According to a programme released by the Information Department, the royal couple is scheduled to visit the ‘Our Traditions Khazanah Kita’ Sarawakiana Exhibition at the State Library, and Borneo Cultures Museum tomorrow (Nov 5).

Their Majesties will then head to Kuch­ing Waterfront for the finals of the Sarawak Regatta, before enjoying a night cruise along the Sarawak River.

The Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah is also scheduled to arrive in Sarawak tomorrow (Nov 5) to join Their Majesties.

The itinerary also includes visits to the Sarawak branch of the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, Fort Margherita and Juma’ani Pavilion, as well as a state banquet dinner.