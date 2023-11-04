Some 1,000 take part in Sibu’s Zombie Zumba Fun Run

SIBU (Nov 4): Some 1,000 people from all racial and cultural backgrounds took part in the ‘Zombie Zumba Fun Run’ here tonight.

The usually quiet Sibu Rejang Esplanade was turned into a hive of activities by the sea of people.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang flagged off the run at 9pm.

The fun run organised in conjunction with the Sibu Powerboat Race 2023, was a joint effort by Persatuan Perpaduan Sungai Merah and Sibu Motorsports Association, which are also the organisers for the powerboat race.

“This fun run not only promotes good health, but most importantly, it promotes running together for fun.

“I know this Zombie Zumba Fun Run at night is not a race, but is definitely a run for all races.

“All races are here together tonight to celebrate how we can have fun together by running together; sweat together; enjoy the night together, the good view of Sibu – that is the spirit of Zombie Zumba Fun Run at night,” he said.

Elated by the big turnout, the Pelawan assemblyman called for the run to be made an annual affair.

Event organising chairman, Emir Rosely, delivered the opening remarks.

Earlier, runners were seen with painted faces, mimicking ‘zombies’.

Tiang, accompanied by Emir, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councilor Joshua Ting, joined the run.