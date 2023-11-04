SUPP conveys thanks to state federal secretary for solid stand on S’wak’s rights

MIRI (Nov 4): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has expressed gratitude to Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan for his solid support of Sarawak’s rights.

The party’s central publicity and education secretary Adam Yii conveyed SUPP’s appreciation to Ahmad Nadzri, who had publicly stated that all federal departments in Sarawak could accept letters in both the Malay and English languages.

“Even if the letters were written in other languages, we would also entertain them – we would get them translated,” Ahmad Nadzri was quoted as having said at an event in Kuching on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, Yii remarked: “The SUPP appreciates the Sarawak Federal Secretary’s commitment in maintaining a bilingual policy and encouraging the use of other languages.

“This demonstrates his understanding and respect for the federal constitution and the rights granted to Sarawak under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“This ensures the preservation of English and Malay as the official languages of Sarawak.”

Yii also praised Ahmad Nadzri for allowing the Chinese community to use any language in their written communications, in view of the federal government departments having the capability to obtain appropriate translation services.

“This reflects the open-mindedness of Sarawak, which has an impact on federal departments operating in Sarawak.

“This is crucial for maintaining racial harmony, promoting economic development, and establishing a positive international image.

“During recent official events with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and ministers in attendance, in Ipoh and Kuching, they not only sang in Malay and Iban, but also started singing Chinese songs.

“This demonstrated their commitment to leading by example in pursuing harmony and respect among all ethnic groups,” said Yii, who is Pujut assemblyman.