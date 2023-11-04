Taib honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at IBR Awards 2023

KUCHING (Nov 4): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was honoured with a special Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication and commitment towards the growth of Sarawak.

This was announced during the International Business Review (IBR) Awards 2023 gala dinner and presentation ceremony here on Friday night.

The award is a recognition of his immense contribution to the development of the state and its people, as the Father of Modern Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his keynote speech said the award reflects Taib’s critical role in shaping the modern face of Sarawak today.

“Tonight, we acknowledge the best and brightest in the international business arena and with that, I will like to congratulate all our esteemed award winners.

“Of course, my heartfelt congratulations to the Governor of Sarawak, His Excellency Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, which he clearly deserves as the Father of Modern Sarawak. I wish he could join us tonight to receive the award,” he said.

The inaugural International Business Review Awards is the first business awards event for organisations and top corporate leaders who are based or have operatioins in Kalimantan, Brunei, Sabah and Sarawak.

The recipients of the awards include: SiliconNet Technologies, SALIHIN, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), Cypark Resources, Miri Port Authority, ARISE Consulting, Group Engineers Malaysia Sdn Bhd, UDA Holdings Berhad, Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS), PT AstraZeneca Indonesia, KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital, LCDA Holdings Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and GB13 Group Sdn Bhd.

Among the awards presented were:

Leadership Legacy in Digital Entrepreneurship Development

Leadership Legacy in Socioeconomic Development

Leadership Legacy in Integrated Property Development

Corporate Excellence in Engineering Sector for Water-Based Engineers Services

Corporate Excellence in Pharmaceutical Sector for Sustainable Solutions

Government Services Delivery in The Fintech Sector for E-Wallet Solutions

Corporate Excellence in The Professional Services Sector for Premium Professional Services

Innovative Technology and The ICT Sector for Digital Transformation Solutions

Innovation Technology in The Energy Sector for Floating Solar Panels

Corporate Excellence in The Logistics Sector for Comprehensive Ports Transformation

Corporate Excellence in the Business Consultancy Sector for Business Process Excellence

Innovative Technology in The Medical Sector for Robotic Assisted Surgery

Corporate Excellence in Community Development for Sustainability

Corporate Excellence in The Timber Industry for Economic Zone Development

Recognition for Sales Leadership.

The awards were presented by Senate president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Datuk Dr. Hazland Abang Hipni; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan; and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Michael Tiang.

During the event, IBR Asia Group chief executive officer Dato Beatrice Nirmala launched her book entitled ‘Through the Looking Glass’.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Deputy Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastiang Ting.