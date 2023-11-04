Total of 22,731 voters to cast ballots in Jepak by-election today

BINTULU (Nov 4): The Jepak by-election is set to have 22,731 voters casting their ballots at 14 polling stations comprising 45 polling channels today.

The 14-day campaigning period for all three contesting political parties officially ended at 11.59pm on Nov 3.

This by-election is a three-cornered fight, with Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Iskandar Turkee aiming to retain the seat for the state’s ruling coalition.

The other two contenders are Chieng Lea Phing from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party, and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

Returning officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey said throughout the duration of the by-election, 446 Election Commission (EC) personnel were on duty.

He said the 14 polling stations would be open from 7.30am until 5.30pm.

“The tallying centre for the Jepak by-election is at Bintulu Civic Centre.

“Based on the Malaysian Meteorology Department weather forecast, there will be no rain in the morning, but an isolated thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Zainuddin expressed his satisfaction for the good cooperation given by all contesting political parties during the campaigning period, which had been carried out smoothly by the respective election machinery of the three contenders.

“The campaigning has been calm, with no major incidents reported during the 14 days.

“My advice to voters: please come early, bring your identification card, and please make sure your clothing has no party symbol,” he added.

Abang Zainuddin also said the official result of the by-election would be released no later than 9.30pm, barring unforeseen circumstances.

As of Sept 15, the Jepak state constituency had a total of 22,804 voters, 43 of whom are police personnel.

The young voters represent over 60 per cent of the total registered voters.

The seat was left vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15. He was 72.

Talib was a six-term Jepak assemblyman, since 1996, and was a former Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman).

In the 2021 state election, he secured the Jepak seat with a 4,243-vote majority.