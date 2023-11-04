Two women held for cheating in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Nov 4): Police arrested two women for alleged involvement in two separate cheating cases here on Thursday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said both suspects, aged 31 and 44, were allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of a lot of land that did not exist and a non-existent loan respectively.

Both cases have caused losses of more than RM90,000.

Sammy said the first case involved the 44-year-old suspect, who worked as a real estate agent, and was believed to be involved in the sale and purchase of a lot of land.

“The suspect cheated her victim into making a deposit of RM85,000 for the non-existent land.

“The suspect used the money for herself without making any payment to the landowner,” he said on Saturday.

Sammy added the second case involved a 31-year-old woman who cheated her victim of non-existent loan.

“The suspect introduced the victim to her brother for the purpose of making a loan and was taken to a money loan company.

“Several minutes later, the suspect claimed that her brother had beaten an individual who was supposed to help in the loan. The suspect then asked the victim to help pay for an alleged police bail.

“The victim then made a transaction of RM7,200 into a bank account,” he said.

Sammy said both suspects have been detained and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Sammy advises the public to be careful when dealing with any financial transaction or sales and purchase.