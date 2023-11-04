UBF activists rejoin STAR

PITAS (Nov 4): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan welcomed the re-joining of the early activists of the United Borneo Front (UBF) to the party to complete the government’s efforts to implement Sabah’s rights in the Federation of Malaysia.

Jeffrey who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the struggle to claim financial rights and power in accordance with Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), 20-Point and Borneonization has been accepted by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the Federal Unity governments.

“Now we can demand the implementation of rights without doubt because the current Prime Minister of Malaysia (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has agreed to implement MA63,” he said.

Jeffrey stressed that the struggle to claim the rights of MA63 has become the agenda of all parties and leaders in Borneo, no longer as in the past where the ISA (Internal Security Act) was used to imprison people who spoke about the rights of the Sabah people.

According to him, the movement to demand the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak through UBF has produced various achievements lately, but there is still much to be done.

Jeffrey, who is also the founder of UBF more than 10 years ago, said this at the STAR Bengkoka gathering at Simpang Kg Rukom – Longgom here on Friday.

At the ceremony which was attended by about 400 people, Jeffrey accepted the re-joining of Maklin Masiau along with 320 new members including former STAR Youth chief Hasmin Azroy Abdullah into the party which was supported by STAR Bengkoka Division head, Henry Matimbun Mojongkok.

In conjunction with the ceremony, Jeffrey who is also the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry expressed his willingness to assist in the construction of the Bengkoka Hall which also houses administrative office facilities.

Also present were STAR acting deputy president Datuk Kapitan Stephen Teo, secretary general Datuk Edward Linggu, strategic director Dr Paul Porodong, assistant treasurer General Datuk Arlinsia Agang, Supreme Council member Aliapa Osman, heads of division Saban Sawayan (Bandau) and Barani Madalau (Pitas).

Maklin, who has been a UBF activist since the beginning of its establishment, once contested on the STAR (Sarawak) ticket and was an Independent candidate for Bengkoka state assembly in the last state election.

In the 11-cornered contest won by BN-Umno Harun Durabi who obtained 2,538 votes with a majority of 1,337, Maklin obtained 1,149 votes compared to PBS (898) and the most in the total of 2,855 votes obtained by four Independent candidates.