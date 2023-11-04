Zambia delegates discuss potential trade, investment link with S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 4): Future collaborations aimed at establishing a robust platform for trade and investment activities between Sarawak and the Republic of Zambia were discussed during a meeting here yesterday.

Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by its deputy president Datuk Philip Ting, welcomed the courtesy visit by Republic of Zambia’s High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur Morecome Mumba and First Secretary (Economic) from the High Commission, Sakalima Yoyo.

Members of the business community keen on forging connections with the High Commission of the Republic of Zambia in Kuala Lumpur are encouraged to contact the SCCI secretariat via 082-237148 / 016-9219016, or via [email protected].