Abd Karim: 2024 New Year countdown to be held at Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING (Nov 5): The 2024 New Year countdown event will be held at Kuching Waterfront here on Dec 31, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister also said that part of the event will be to officiate the new tallest flagpole flying the Sarawak flag.

“We still have large events to be held this month and in December, and end of this year we will be holding the countdown event to 2024 at Kuching Waterfront and to officiate our new flagpole that proudly stands.

“This will be held on Dec 31,” he said when officiating the Festival Gendang Sarawak (FGS) 2023 held at Kuching Waterfront here last night.

Abdul Karim pointed out that large-scale events such as Rainforest World Music Festival, Sarawak Harvest and Folklore Festival, Sarawak Regatta and Borneo International Kite Festival, and FGS will contribute to the economy as well as the income of local arts entrepreneurs and artists involved.

For FGS, he highlighted the event comprised of competitions such as ‘Pertandingan Tandak Lelaki’, ‘Pertandingan Seh Gendang’, ‘Pertandingan Bermukun’, alongside support activities such as Pertandingan Bakat Kenyalang FGS and Chinese Calligraphy Competition,

Such activities, he added, has the potential to draw even more tourists into the world of traditional arts and culture.

“As such, the Sarawak government is indirectly contributing to doubling the income returns, further enhancing the local economy through these cultural tourism activities,” he added.

Commenting on the event, Abdul Karim said FGS 2023 was held in conjunction with the Sarawak Regatta and Kuching Waterfront Festival, adding that the event served as a synergy programme between the federal Government and the state government

These collaborative programmes between the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and his Ministry are aimed at promoting cultural tourism programmes in the state to ensure their continuous enrichment and preservation.

“For your information, my Ministry has approved a total of 63 programmes related to arts, culture, and heritage under the Sarawak Heritage, Arts, and Culture Easy Fund, and a total of 197 programmes related to tourism, arts, and culture have been approved under the Event Grants,” he added.

With FGS 2023, he expressed hope that the younger generation can seize the opportunity to acquire knowledge to understand, learn, and master the customs, culture, and arts that have been passed down through the ages.

Among those present at the event was National Department for Culture and Arts director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris.