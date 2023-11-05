Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah true symbol of national unity, says Sultan Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR (Nov 5): Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have proven that the Monarch transcends the role of a symbolic unifier, but serves as a living bond, connecting the people, the nation and the throne.

Sultan Nazrin said that Their Majesties’ compassionate nature not only strengthened the connection between the people and the monarchy but also enhanced the people’s respect for the royal institution.

“…during the successful execution of the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme where Their Majesties embarked on an 11-day visit to Sabah and Sarawak from Sept 3 to 13, individuals from diverse backgrounds braved the rain and sun to display their love and loyalty, highlighting their roles as nurturing parents to every Malaysians.

“Their compassionate nature not only fostered a stronger connection between the people and the monarchy but also bolstered the relationship between Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Government. Simultaneously, it deepened public reverence for the royal institution,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said this in his royal address at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with his 67th birthday celebration at Istana Iskandariah here today.

Also in attendance was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad were also present.

According to Sultan Nazrin, Al-Sultan Abdullah would be etched in history for steering through unprecedented challenges during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“His Majesty (A-Sultan Abdullah) gracefully steered the ship of state through the transitions of four Prime Ministers and four different Cabinets while overseeing the appointment of three Prime Ministers.

“His Majesty’s reign unfolded in the shadow of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which necessitated the imposition of stringent movement control orders.

“In the face of critical national issues, His Majesty displayed a remarkable commitment to a culture of high-level consultation by extending invitations to His brother Rulers from the respective states, fostering a collective spirit of ‘scaling the same mountain and sharing the same burden’,” said Sultan Nazrin.

His Royal Highness also said that the Constitutional Monarch plays a pivotal role in ensuring the nation’s stability by crafting a balanced approach that benefits not only the royal institution and the government but also the citizens and the nation as a whole, thereby preventing the rise of any extreme political ideologies.

According to Sultan Nazrin, this was evident through the actions of Al-Sultan Abdullah during the period of political uncertainty after the 15th General Election (GE15) last year, which witnessed the first instance of a hung parliament, where no coalition secured a decisive majority to form a government.

“It was during this critical juncture that His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, demonstrated exceptional wisdom and played a pivotal role in charting a path forward. On Nov 22, His Majesty initiated to resolve the stalemate by proposing to the respective party leaders to consider forming a unity government.

“Beyond their ceremonial role, our constitutional monarch represents an institution with a true purpose and commitment, serving as the ultimate guardian of checks and balances within our nation, offering wisdom and guidance in times of challenge,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Nazrin said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s proposal led to the inauguration of the 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24, 2022, and the formation of a new government, thus enabling the establishment of the Perak government three days after GE15 despite facing a hung state assembly.

In his speech, the Perak ruler also extended appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah, who will conclude his term on Jan 30, 2024.

“On behalf of the throne, the government and the people of Perak Darul Ridzuan, we extend our utmost appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for their wisdom, which has profoundly elevated the dignity and sovereignty of the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“May Their Majesties continue to be graced with divine blessings and receive rewards in this world and the hereafter for their exemplary deeds,” His Royal Highness said.

In the meantime, Sultan Nazrin also expressed confidence in Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to continue the legacy of the royal institution, serving as a steadfast guardian of democratic principles, a stronghold of national unity and the heartbeat of the nation.

“Leveraging his extensive experience and genuine concern for the people, Sultan Ibrahim is expected to inject fresh soul and energy into the throne of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“His unwavering commitment to Malaysia’s diverse and multi-religious population, his rejection of divisive practices and his focus on promoting tolerance among different communities and religious freedom instil confidence that individuals from all backgrounds will be treated fairly and justly,” said Sultan Nazrin. – Bernama