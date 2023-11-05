BE Sarawak: Sibu becoming popular as a key place for business events

SIBU (Nov 5): Sibu has become an increasingly popular destination for business events, reporting a growth rate of 102 per cent since 2021, in terms of economic impact, delegates’ spending and creation of job opportunities.

This was highlighted in a press statement by Business Events Sarawak (BE Sarawak) released in connection with the ‘TRIBESPIRIT Team-Building’ flag-off at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here yesterday, where Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting officiated at the event.

“Sibu has generated RM 61.7 million in total economic impact and RM 33.5 million in direct delegates’ expenditure, as well as created 4,894 additional jobs for its population,” it said.

On the TRIBESPIRIT Team-Building, BE Sarawak said it was the latest product slated for the corporate meetings and incentives market in Sibu.

“The goal is to attract more meeting planners to go and visit Sibu,” it said, adding that 25 representatives of industries such as hotels, travel agencies, events companies, universities and various suppliers involved in business events, experienced the team-building product.

“By the end of this team-building, the industries in Sibu will have something new to promote to their international clients.”

In his brief remarks, Ting said Sibu had many places of interest and in this respect, he encouraged the participants to find these places so as to have a better understanding of them.

“I am sure you have been around the tour outside and they bring you to (see) a rock and they have five minutes explanation (on the rock).

“Sibu has many of these places – it is up to us – your team.”

BE Sarawak chief executive officer, Amelia Roziman, was also present.