Body of elderly woman who went missing while taking bath in Ulu Baram river found

MIRI (Nov 5): The body of an elderly woman, who went missing on Oct 30 while taking bath in the river at Kampung Long Miri, Ulu Baram, was found at around 4.15pm yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said the body of Puyang AJang, 64, was found by the villagers some 1.5 kilometres from the location where she was reported missing.

“The operation commander reported that the victim was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

“After being identified by her family members, the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” it added.

A search and operation (SAR) was launched to locate the victim after the Marudi fire station received a report from her family member on Oct 31.

The SAR operation involved four firefighters, a Bomba K9 sniffer dog Cliff; four police personnel and 70 villagers.