Dr Rundi: Thumping victory in Jepak by-election clear endorsement of GPS’ policy, leadership

BINTULU (Nov 5): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom has congratulated Iskandar Turkee for the big victory in the Jepak by-election.

Despite a low voter turnout, Dr Rundi expressed his gratitude to the voters in Jepak for giving Iskandar a thumping victory.

“It’s a clear endorsement by the people of Bintulu not only in Jepak of GPS’ policy and leadership mentioned in our manifesto,” said the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.

GPS is a coalition comprising PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Noting that the number of electors in Jepak has increased from over 14,000 to 22,804, Dr Rundi said the 8,784-majority obtained by GPS in the by-election has doubled the support that the coalition received in the 12th state election in 2021.

“What is more important is we won all the polling stations and both opposition candidates lost their deposits,” he added.

Dr Rundi, who is the Jepak by-election deputy director of operations, said Iskandar had pledged his commitment to serve his constituents to the best of his ability.

“I would like to thank all party machineries in PBB, SUPP, PDP and PRS for working as a team to ensure big victory,” he added.

GPS’ official victory in Jepak was announced by Returning Officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkee at the vote tallying centre in Bintulu Civic Centre at 8.31pm last night.

In a three-cornered fight, Iskandar polled 9,638 votes, while Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing of the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party only garnered 854 and 431 votes respectively.

The voter turnout for the Jepak by-election was 48.57 per cent

The Jepak by-election was held following the demise of its assemblyman the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.