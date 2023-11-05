Entrepreneur showcases newly-launched Sarawak Black Pepper Tea products at Tokyo fair

KUCHING (Nov 5): A local entrepreneur Awaeang Kwasin introduced the newly-launched Sarawak Black Pepper Tea products during the just-concluded Malaysia Fair 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.

Awaeng, who is the founder of pepper-based brand Nang Ori, said the SME Bank head of strategic alliance Faiiza Mohd Mokhtar launched the product at the Nang Ori booth yesterday.

She said the black pepper tea comes in five flavours namely Rose Flower Buds, Peppermint, Peach Blossom, Green Tea and Mixed.

“All the five flavours have their own herbal function and properties. Users only need to put hot water and add sugar if necessary. I am very optimistic that this latest product will meet the tastes of Japanese people.

“At Nang Ori, we really like to find something that is innovative, easy to use and creative,” she said today.

Awaeng, also an exporter of Sarawak pepper, said she also brought samples of the commodity to be introduced to visitors of the fair held at Shinjuku Chuo Park “Mizu no Hiroba”, Tokyo.

She said Sarawak pepper has been recognised as the best pepper in the world.

“Personally, I am very proud to participate in an event like this. I was able to introduce the culture and heritage of Sarawak people,” she added.

She expressed her deepest appreciation goes to the Malaysian Embassy in Japan, SME Bank and other agencies for organising the Malaysia Fair 2023.

She also thanked Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) as well as Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) and Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) for inviting local entrepreneurs to introduce local products from Malaysia which are of high quality and comparable to brands from other countries.

“At the same time, we have the opportunity to explore new opportunities and build an entrepreneurial network with entrepreneurs from this Land of the Rising Sun,” she said

According to her, the event held for the first time in four years offers an immersive cultural experience for visitors to “see, touch and eat” the best of Malaysia – from folk dance and music, Malaysian gourmet cuisine and tropical fruits.

“This three-day programme has great potential and is very good for entrepreneurs like me because it becomes a platform for entrepreneurs to promote their product brands in addition to having the opportunity to expand the market to a higher level,” she said, adding such efforts also help in the growth of the country’s economy.