J.E.H. (Just Eat Half)

WAY back in the 1960s, the female ideal of beauty was to be slim. Slim amounting to skinny – the poster girl of the trend was a young female who modelled (or maybe she sang, or both) under the stage name ‘Twiggy’, and boy that’s how she looked! Just like a cute, dry twig, with HUGE eyes and a soulful expression.

Not more than maybe one per cent of the female population under 25 was of this desirable twig size, of course.

“Oh, that’s just puppy fat!” the aunties blithely commented while they piled our plates high with delicious food.

Puppy fat – how I hated that term!

To get rid of the puppy fat (in my case, it would have been a St. Bernhard’s puppy!), we tried out all sorts of ‘diets’. The women’s magazines were full of them – the date-and-banana diet, the beefsteak-only diet, the starch-free diet, the fast-one-day-and-gorge-the-next-day diet … the list of diets was endless.

Obviously, none of them were very effective because new ones kept on popping up.

And this brings us to my title – J.E.H. stands for the ‘Just Eat Half’ diet. Instead of eating one sandwich, you were supposed to eat half a sandwich. Whatever you normally dished up for dinner, you ate only half of it.

Some of us followed this regime very faithfully and possibly lost a few pounds; others ate half all day long and then devoured a box of chocolate biscuits late at night – usually with a friend.

But none of my immediate acquaintances got to resemble Twiggy, ever! However trendy or hip (things weren’t ‘cool’ in those days), the human frame just was not built that way.

Looking around the very popular food centres in Kuching, I was suddenly reminded of the good old days of J.E.H. and other youthful shenanigans.

No, I don’t think the local population should all turn into Twiggies; by and large, they’re of acceptable size.

But please look at the plates which are returned after the customers have left! In many, many cases, half the food is still there, to be thrown out with the garbage. We routinely order more food than we can eat.

To put it very plainly: we waste a lot of food.

If the leavings could be kept and fed to animals, I would not be upset. Careful observation, however, shows that food, disposable chopsticks, plastic spoons and any other debris are all scooped into one bucket together.

No way could this mess be given to an animal, it would injure itself! We are wasting food on a daily basis, and in large amounts.

“Aw, don’t be so fussy – we pay for our food, don’t we?”

We pay for what we order, certainly, and food prices have gone up across the board.

The raw materials in the market and in the groceries cost a lot more, whether we cook at home or eat at the food stalls.

Food is getting more expensive at our own, local level, food prices worldwide are rising. Just one example: before Covid-19, I used to pay 27 to 31 sen for one egg. Today, the cheapest egg costs 73 sen. More than double in less than five years!

We can be more careful when marketing, we can hope that the ‘price float’ would not turn chicken into a luxury product, but I do not see any way the food prices will come down again.

So what can we do? When ordering a quick lunch in a food centre, is there anything we can do to, at least, not waste food?

The steamboat restaurants have taken steps in the right direction. You pay a set price for all-you-can-eat. But if you and your dinner party have greedy eyes and pile up a lot more food than you can consume, the restaurant staff will weigh any uneaten portions and make you pay for them.

Something similar, but suited to the foods served, could be tried out at our popular food centres.

That’s right – ‘Back to the Future’!

Or rather, back to the 60s, except it’s no longer ‘Just Eat Half’. We’ve got to switch to ‘Just ORDER Half’ (J.O.H.).

I am sure that a half-order of fried kueh tiaw, riddled with egg and bean sprouts and sausage and clams and every kind of good thing, would be quite enough to satisfy a normal appetite.

Many people order this homely delicacy, pick out the titbits, eat a few bunches of the noodle part and leave the rest. That’s wasting food!

J.O.H.!

I have not yet picked up the courage to ask my favourite food stall to fry up half servings for me, but one of these days I will.

Obviously, we can’t ask for half-serving at half price. The work required to prepare a big handful of noodles is the same as that for preparing a small handful of noodles.

The dish still has to be cooked, served up and garnished, and carried to your table. But I think if half-portions were sold at two-thirds of the price, that would be fair.

One bowl of Kolo Mee, RM7.50. Half a bowl, RM5.

The stall-keepers would still get their income, and by preparing smaller helpings, their raw materials would go further.

I think we might have a very modest win-win situation here.

Is anyone game to try J.O.H.?