Kilat Boy cites boxing great Muhammad Ali as inspiration to reaching greater heights

KUCHING (Nov 5): An admiration for boxing great Muhammad Ali was what made Daeloniel McDelon, fondly known as ‘Kilat Boy’, want to work hard to become one of the best, if not the best, boxer from Malaysia.

This was revealed by the Sri Aman native upon his arrival at the Kuching International Airport today – fresh from winning the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) championship belt.

“My idol in boxing is none other than Muhammad Ali. He was such an amazing boxer,” he said when fielding questions from reporter at the airport.

According to him, what amazes him the most about the boxing great is that he is simply amazing to watch when he is in the ring.

Daeloniel also said one skill that Muhammad Ali has, which has helped him in the ring so far, is his footwork.

“Muhammad Ali’s footwork technique in the ring is what amazes me, and that technique of his has helped me a lot when competing in the ring,” he said.

Last week, Daeloniel reached another milestone in his boxing career when he became the first Sarawakian to win the ABF championship belt.

The historic moment took place in Thailand after he successfully won the ABF bantamweight match at Spaceplus, Bangok in Thailand on Oct 26.

Meanwhile, on his future plans, the24-year-old boxer is determined to defend the championship he won in the next match, which is expected to take place in January or February next year.

“Right now, I am just focused on preparing for my next fight,” he said.

Daeloniel in past interviews had revealed he is setting his sights on conquering the international stage, and he has done well so far in his quest after his triumph in Bangkok last week.

He has already made waves in the Malaysian boxing scene after clinching a gold medal during the Pulau Pinang International Boxing Championship earlier this year and topping the 57kg category at the Pakistan Professional Boxing Championship last year.

His admiration for Muhammad Ali is no surprise as he is regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century and the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

Apart from superb footwork, Ali also achieved renown as a boxer through his speed, ability to take a punch, and tremendous courage.