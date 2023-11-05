Lee: S’wak Transport Ministry to work with transport operators to get new buses, improve service

MIRI (Nov 5): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MoTS) will work closely with bus operators to acquire new buses in the effort to provide better service to the public, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said issues such as no bus stop signs, insufficient bus shelters, lack of signs in residential areas where buses pick up and drop off passengers, as well as lack of street lights and others, need to be properly discussed.

“All the problems raised by the bus users will be discussed at the state or divisional public transport committee meeting later.

“At the same time, MoTS will communicate with Miri City Council on the lack of facilities for bus users,” said Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman.

He told this to reporters here after checking the bus service provided by Miri Belait Transport Company Sdn Bhd to Permyjaya, here on Nov 1.

“I had the opportunity to speak to many of the passengers and managed to get valuable information on their bus ride experiences.

“All of the passengers also expressed gratitude to the government for the RM1 bus fare subsidy programme,” he said.

Adding on, Lee said other issues raised included increasing bus frequency, improving the condition of buses, and installing speed signages along residential roads in Permyjaya.

He said the feedback also showed that more people, especially the B40 group, are taking the bus in the early mornings and late evenings.

Lee opined that with the improvements to be made, more people would be drawn to taking the bus and this would go towards helping reduce urban traffic congestion.

“In this context, the RM1 flat rate bus fare programme is still relevant and should continue as a programme for the B40 group, as well as to reduce urban traffic in the cities and towns of Sarawak,” he added.