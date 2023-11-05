Miri hair salon partially damaged in fire

MIRI (Nov 5): A hair salon, located on the first floor of a shoplot at Marina Phase 2 here was partially damaged after the hair care products that were placed at the back of the premises caught fire last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the Miri Central fire station was notified about the incident at around 9pm and five firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that smoke was coming out from the salon located on the first floor.

“The owner of the premises, who was at the location, informed the firefighters that no one was in the premises,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the nearby fire hydrant and fire engine.

The fire was fully extinguished at 9.48pm, it added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the firefighters ended the operation at 10.50pm.