Pang vows to work closely with newly-elected Jepak rep

BINTULU (Nov 5): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang has vowed to work closely with the newly-elected Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee to bring greater development for the community in Bintulu.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu chairman said the big majority won by Iskandar in the just concluded Jepak by-election is a strong message given by the people of Bintulu on what they want from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“I would like to thank all the voters in Jepak particularly those residing in the town area, though the voter turnout was not as what we expected.

“But the majority support given shows that the GPS coalition government under the leadership of our GPS chairman and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had been given the mandate by the people.

“With this strong mandate to our new Jepak assemblyman, we will be working closely together,” said Pang.

In a three-cornered fight yesterday, Iskandar polled 9,638 votes to win with a majority of 8,784 votes, while Chieng and Stevenson only managed to receive 854 and 431 votes respectively.

A total of 10,923 people voted in the Jepak by-election with 48.57 per cent turnout.

Meanwhile, Pang said Tanjong Batu and Jepak are two neighbouring state constituencies under the Bintulu parliamentary constituency, apart from Kemena which is represented by Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He added with the location of Jepak and Tanjong Batu constituencies being close to each other, the elected representative for both areas would need to be on the same page in order to bring a holistic growth to Bintulu as a whole.

He believed that the completion of Bintulu-Jepak bridge, as well as the Jepak Jaya new township development masterplan would transform Bintulu.

He said with all these infrastructure development projects currently being implemented by the state government, there will be a huge impact to the socio economy in Bintulu town and its surrounding areas.

“We have the confident that Iskandar will be able to work alongside other elected representatives for a brighter future of Bintulu,” said Pang.