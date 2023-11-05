PM Anwar-Kishida meeting coincides with 50th year of Asean-Japan friendship, cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 5): The meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida today is a historic moment as it coincides with the 50th Year of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation celebration this year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Kishida’s presence also marked his first visit to Malaysia since becoming prime minister in 2021.

“This morning I was among those present at Seri Perdana to welcome the Japanese Prime Minister, who is making his maiden visit to Malaysia since assuming the post in 2021.

“Alhamdulillah, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) in the field of information and communications was signed between the Malaysian Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) and Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Fahmi said as of June this year, Japanese companies had implemented more than 2,700 projects in Malaysia with a total investment value of RM91.89 billion.

“Insya-Allah, strong cooperation will be maintained with this fourth biggest trading partner of Malaysia,” he said.

Kishida arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to Malaysia.

Today, Anwar received a courtesy call from Kishida, during which they discussed cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.

Anwar and Kishida also witnessed the exchange of the MOC between KKD, represented by its secretary-general Datuk Mohd Fauzi Md Isa, and Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, represented by Deputy Minister Hiroshi Yoshida. — Bernama