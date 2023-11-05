Premier: More Sarawakian veterinarians needed to offset manpower shortage

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak needs more veterinarians among the locals, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, with the state positioning itself to become a food security hub in the Asean region by 2030, it is projected that 200 veterinarians are needed for 2030, and 1,000 by 2040.

Citing the current statistics, he says Sarawak is now facing a shortage of manpower in this area, with less than 100 veterinarians recorded to be working in the state.

“I am aware that Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak is facing a shortage of veterinarians in the state.

“Now, Sarawak has less than 100 veterinarians, and we have no choice but to allow Indonesian veterinary doctors – those having graduated from universities recognised by Malaysian Veterinary Council – to work in the private sector,” he said.

Abang Johari’s speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the 22nd Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations (Fava) and 33rd Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association (Mavma) Congress 2023 Gala Dinner, held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Johari said despite the shortage, Sarawak should look at this problem as an opportunity to further develop this sector.

“I would like to take this opportunity to look ahead into the future of the veterinary profession.

“Veterinarians are central to the human-animal relationship and public health, which is so important for the future of us all.”

In this regard, Abang Johari suggested that a faculty for veterinary medicine be set up in Sarawak.

“We need more veterinarians in the state to accelerate the growth of the industry. We, thus, encourage the opening up of a faculty of veterinary medicine in Sarawak.”

In reiterating his point about the veterinary industry being able to enhance the food security ecosystem, the Premier cited the data on the current self-sufficiency rate for beef production in Sarawak, which was at 12 per cent.

As such, he said experts and those from the relevant agencies must work with veterinarians, especially in conducting research and development on smart farming.

He regarded this measure as being crucial in reducing the dependency on imported livestock products.

“Animal feed is becoming more expensive in view of it being an import, resulting in price increases of meat and eggs in the market.

“Currently, we are self-sufficient in poultry, eggs and pork. However, our beef industry needs to be strengthened so as to increase our self-sufficiency rate, which is only at 12 per cent.

“Sarawak needs to import beef from FMD (Foot and Mouth Disease)-free countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

“More research works are needed on smart farming, as well as the usage of IoT (Internet of Things) in livestock sector to reduce cost and increase efficiency,” he added.