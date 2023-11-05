Sabah lift National Women’s League title

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Sabah women football team were crowned champions in the inaugural National Women’s League (LWN) on Saturday.

Second half substitute Siti Nursasha Ain Abidinsha scored a late equaliser to seal the all-important point for Sabah to top the five-team competition.

Nurfazira Sani had put Malaysian University in front earlier but Siti Nursasha’s goal proved crucial as the match ended 1-1 to all but confirmed Sabah as champions.

Sabah finished the campaign levelled on 13 points with Kelana United but the state women squad secured top placing with superior goal difference with nine goals.

Malaysian University settled for third with 12 points followed by Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Pahang (11 points) and Selangor FC (five points).

“This was what we have hoped since the start of the league,” Sabah women team coach Justin Ganai told FAMTV after the match at the UiTM Shah Alam Stadium.

“We have little details of the rest of the teams then but as the season progressed, we gained much knowledge and so we tried to fight to be the champions.

“We did just that with the result just now. Congratulations to both the teams for the exciting match … may be it’s our ‘rezeki”,” added the experienced coach.

Sabah went into the match knowing a draw would be enough to secure them the title but it was a must win for Malaysian University.

The match was evenly contested until Nurfazira beat the offside trap to pick up a through ball before firing past Sabah goalkeeper Asma Junaidi in the 84th minute.

The joy was short-lived as Siti Nursasha equalised just three minutes later.

A determined Siti Nursasha won the ball before finding the back of the net with a low shot, which proved crucial to securing the point.

“I never sent the team to play defensively in order to play for a draw. We tried to attack and did well, although we did receive a scare towards the end of the game (before the equaliser),” he said.

Justin was glad that he finally became a title-winning coach with a runner-up spot his best achievement previously.

“I want to thank Sabah FA (Safa) whom despite not in the very best situation was able to send a team.

“We have been given the chance and we took it well to become champions. Well done to all including the team management and Safa women football committee.

“Sabah will start early with our preparation and with better planning for next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were more cheers for Sabah when striker Usliza Usman and shot-stopper Asma Junaidi were named the LWN 2023 Best Player and Best Goalkeeper respectively.