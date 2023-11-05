Sarawak Regatta: Puteri Dang Balai retains coveted ‘Raja Sungai’ title

KUCHING (Nov 5): Yayasan Sarawak’s Puteri Dang Balai was crowned ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) for the second straight year at the Sarawak Regatta 2023, here today.

Their victory in the Raja Sungai 30 Men Paddlers category was made sweeter when another Yayasan Sarawak team, also named Puteri Dang Balai, crossed the finish line in second, with Udak 18 placing third.

The champion received a prize of RM30,000 along with the coveted Head of State Trophy, while the first and second runners-up won RM20,000 and RM10,000 respectively.

The prizes were presented by Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who was accompanied by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present at the closing ceremony at Kuching Waterfront were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Earlier, the royal couple mingled with the large crowd who had thronged the waterfront to catch the final round of races of the various categories, and even obliged requests for wefies.

Other dignitaries present were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy ministers Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan.