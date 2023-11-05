SFAA, SBF to provide logistics related courses for ship player members

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) and Sarawak Forwarding Agencies Association (SFAA) are collaborating to provide courses related to logistics and Transport Training Programs for all their members and Sarawakians for free through the SBF Recovery Bizund fund.

These courses benefit the logistics industry as well as the business community in Sarawak in by upskilling, re-training the workforce.

This is also in line with the Sarawak Premier’s aim to achieve higher income society under our wilayah 10 years plan on PCDS2030.

The primary objective of for the trainings are to upskill / re-train the logistics industry & the business community to be competent and promote local business to compete in global markets.

By competing globally, Sarawak will be more visible in the international platform thus potentially bringing in more income for Sarawak. This will reduce the outflow of the local workforce by creating more higher paying job opportunity in Sarawak.

Through the organised courses, participants will be able to have a better overview for processes involving the main importing/exporting mode which is by air, sea and land transport.

The SBF s Recovery BizFund is providing Sarawakians a great opportunity by funding for trainees who to attend SFAA organised trainings to obtain a recognised certification which is endorsed by UNESCAP, Federation of Malaysian Freight Forwarders, (FMFF) Malaysia Marine Department, or Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) depending on the training attended.

SFAA started the first course in February 2023 and still ongoing courses almost on monthly basis until end of 2023. SFAA is also planning to continue and potentially proposing more relevant courses for year 2024.

The courses organized are as follows:

1.Unescap certificate into MTO frieghting

2.IMDG Code: General awareness

3.IMDG Code: Function Specific

4.Understanding UCP 600 for Documentary Letter of Credits and Bills of Lading

5.IATA DGR CAT 6

You may contact the SFAA secretariat at 082-482778 or email to sfaa@[email protected].