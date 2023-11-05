Singapore’s PM Lee plans leadership handover to deputy Lawrence Wong before next GE

SINGAPORE (Nov 5): Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has expressed his intention to pass on the leadership to his deputy, Lawrence Wong, before the next General Election (GE).

“Lawrence and the 4G (Fourth Generation) team have been serving for many years now. They have taken on greater responsibilities, and are preparing well to take the helm.

“They earned their spurs during Covid-19 and increasingly, they are setting the national agenda. They partnered with Singaporeans in the Forward SG exercise,” said Lee at the People’s Action Party (PAP) Awards and Convention 2023 here Sunday.

According to Lee, who is the PAP’s Secretary-General, Lawrence has informed him that “he is ready”.

“The 4G team is ready too. I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team. There is no reason to delay the political transition,” he said.

Lee, who is 71 this year, mentioned that due to Covid-19, he was unable to pass on the baton by his 70th birthday as he had hoped to do.

“But if all goes well, I will hand over by PAP’s 70th birthday next year,” he said.

PAP was founded on Nov 21, 1954.

Lee was seen becoming emotional towards the conclusion of his one-hour speech.

“It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces), and then in the party and government for all my adult life.

“I have been PM (prime minister) for almost 20 years,” he said.

Lee said Singapore and PAP have been thoroughly transformed, shaped by their many trials and tribulations, but some things never change.

“We still wear whites, and we still formally address each other as comrades. We remain dedicated to Singapore, we still feel the calling to serve the people, we still have a duty to future generations to keep this island-nation thriving and safe.”

“These things have not changed under my watch, and neither will they change under the 4G,” he said.

The last Singapore GE was held in July 2020. – Bernama