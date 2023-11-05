Six resolutions passed at PBB Sibu Zone Convention

SIBU (Nov 5): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) unanimously passed six additional resolutions at the recent Sibu Zone Convention, in addition to the eight main resolutions passed at the Kuching, Betong and Bintulu PBB conventions.

PBB vice president Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said these resolutions were debated and passed by 23 PBB branches in central zone, at Kingwood Hotel here today.

The first additional resolution, said Dr Annuar, is for the state government to allocate 70 per cent of Sarawak’s 2024 Budget for development – of which 60 per cent is for developing rural infrastructure.

“We, the members of PBB in the central zone also support the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak, as well as for the additional seats in state constituencies due to increasing population and number of voters,” said the PBB Nangka chief on the second additional resolution.

Dr Annuar, who is also the deputy organising chairman of the PBB Sibu zone convention committee, shared their support for the third additional resolution – an initiative by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakian youths.

Meanwhile, on the fourth additional resolution, PBB had proposed that the state government enhance its efforts in developing and empowering the agricultural sector, specifically in rural areas.

“This is to ensure food security in the state and country can be achieved, in addition to increasing the socio-economics of the rural people,” he said.

The convention had also discussed on the housing provision, where members expressed their appreciation of the state government’s initiative in assisting the low-income (B40) first homebuyers with RM10,000 down payment.

Dr Annuar added that they had also urged the government to build more affordable houses, especially for the young people.

The sixth additional resolution, he said, was on the village expansion scheme in the central zone.

This, he added, is to provide more comfortable, planned and equipped residential lots with basic facilities.

The resolutions were presented to the Sarawak Premier by PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, also the convention’s main organising chairman.