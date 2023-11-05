SMA issues temporary stop-work order for 5G tower at Tmn Hin Chin

MIRI (Nov 5): The sub-contractor tasked with erecting a 5G telecommunication tower at Taman Hin Chin in Riam was yesterday told to temporarily halt works in view of complaints from its residents, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, who is Piasau assemblyman, said this was following an official directive from Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

“I received an email from SMA on the matter and immediately went to the site today (Nov 4) and requested the sub-contractor to immediately stop work to erect the tower.

“The sub-contractor was actually told to stop work on Oct 31 following complaints by the residents but failed to comply,” he said.

Ting said the residents had filed a complaint to him on Oct 30 regarding the construction of the tower amid concern of its effect on their health, which he then forwarded to the relevant authority.

“In fact, in the contract by SMA, it is stated that any 5G tower project that causes public complaints must be properly dealt with, and SMA has the right to withdraw the authorised approval.

“Contractors are also to engage in dialogue with residents, instead of ignoring complaints and carrying on with the project,” he said, adding he would continue to follow up on the case.

Meanwhile, the sub-contractor requested Ting to allow them to fill up the excavated area for safety purposes, pending further instruction from their head office.