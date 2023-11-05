SMC installs AI smart traffic lights at Jln Teng Chin Hua to ease congestion

SIBU (Nov 5): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has installed an AI smart traffic lights system at Jalan Teng Chin Hua here in a bid to move towards a smarter traffic management system.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said traffic congestion had been a longstanding issue among motorists here as the population increased.

“As our Sibu town is growing, we are bound to face many challenges – one of the challenges that we frequently encounter is our traffic load.

“I have read from many postings on social media from Sibu residents complaining about traffic congestion, long queues in front of traffic light junctions and peak hours bottlenecks, which has beset the people for years, especially the most familiar one is Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah.

“We are not indifferent to all these issues in Sibu, especially SMC. I am delighted to be informed by SMC chairman (Clarence Ting) that SMC has just installed an AI smart traffic light at Jalan Teng Chin Hua.

“That is a first step towards a smarter traffic management system and that is where we are heading to,” he said.

Tiang was speaking at SMC Innovation, Integrity Day cum The Customer Day 2023 here yesterday.

“To fully maximise the latest technology, especially AI detecting technology, we are making use of our traffic big data, to further improve the traffic light efficiency and also the waiting time,” said the Pelawan assemblyman.

He also revealed the progress on the upgrading project of the Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, which had been opened up for tender a few days ago.

“On top of that, we also have some new roads, which I have promised you, where the surveying has started like the new roads linking Ulu Sungai Merah, Pasai Siong, Jalan Aman linking the airport road, and so on,” he said.

He mentioned that the Sarawak government is heading towards a green economy, green power, and green development, and that Sibu has been included in the masterplan.

“So, I am very happy that Sibu also has urban greening masterplan study being carried out,” he said.

Among those present were Ting and his deputy Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.