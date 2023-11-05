Soo: Aspirasi accepts people’s verdict in Jepak by-election

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo said the party accepts the people’s verdict in the just-concluded Jepak by-election.

In a press statement today, Soo congratulated Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) new face Iskandar Turkee on being elected as the new Jepak assemblyman.

She also praised the two losing contestants Chieng Lea Phing from Aspirasi and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) for their fighting spirit and upholding democracy.

“Not forgetting the Election Commission and the police for carrying out their duties with professionalism and competency,” she added.

In a three-cornered fight, Iskandar polled 9,638 votes to win with a majority of 8,784 votes, while Chieng and Stevenson only managed to receive 854 and 431 votes respectively.

A total of 10,923 people voted in the Jepak by-election with 48.57 per cent turnout.

Meanwhile, commenting on the redrawing of Sarawak’s electoral state constituencies that is expected to start soon, Soo said she is not optimistic of an equitable delineation exercise that will give Sarawak voters fair and free elections.

She alleged that democratic principles underlying the additional seats will be compromised at the expense of the voters whose interests will be sacrificed.

“The review of the electoral boundaries will (only) provide advantage to and favour the ruling party,” she said.

She also alleged that Sarawak’s constituencies are “beleaguered by malapportionment and gerrymandering which manipulate electorate size and electorate composition”, to the detriment of fair representation and democracy.

According to her, there is the likelihood of ‘political expediency’ which will influence adversely the redrawing exercise.

She said this is the outcome of the unity government, as a result of all political parties in the coalition scrambling for seats.