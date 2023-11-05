Stakeholders highlight urgent need for Sarawak to have cancer hospital

KUCHING (Nov 5): A recent Sarawak Patients Organisation Knowledge Exchange (SPOKE) session has found that there is an urgent need for a dedicated cancer hospital in Sarawak.

According to a press statement from the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN), this was one of the issues highlighted at SPOKE, an annual event gathering a diverse group of stakeholders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working towards the common goal of enhancing cancer care in Sarawak.

SCAN had conveyed this to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian during a courtesy call here recently to present him with a comprehensive report and overview of the key results and priorities that emerged from SPOKE.

Leading the SCAN delegation were its advisor Datin Dayang Mariani and president Chris Cheng.

In addition to a dedicated cancer hospital, the report highlighted challenges such as shortage of beds, limited chemotherapy facilities, insufficient operating theatres, and outdated equipment as well as emphasised on the significance of enhancing amenities, diagnostic equipment, patient psychosocial support, and financial assistance.

The report also underscored the importance of incorporating information technology in healthcare and expresses the desire to establish a cancer research centre to advance cancer research and treatment in Sarawak.

Other issues that were addressed included the growing demand for advanced cancer treatments, including stem cell transplants and new therapies, and the need for additional healthcare professionals and improved healthcare services within the region.

During the meeting, Dr Sim informed the SCAN delegation that the establishment of a cancer centre in Sarawak is currently in progress and was awaiting the signature of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The SPOKE event witnessed the participation of approximately 50 representatives from 17 different organisations including then National Cancer Society Malaysia Sarawak Branch, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group, Pink Ribbon Support Group, Cancer Survivors Malaysia and more.

The discussions were highly productive and focused on crucial issues affecting the quality of cancer care and support available to the people of Sarawak.