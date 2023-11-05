S’wak education autonomy: MA63 Technical Committee’s working group in discussions with Putrajaya, says DPM Fadillah

SIBU (Nov 5): The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee has formed a working group to look into areas where some powers, as far as education is concerned, can be devolved or passed to Sarawak, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the group will later report back to the MA63 Technical Committee on the outcome of the discussion.

“It is part of the IGC (Inter-Governmental Committee) Report, where Sarawak has the right. I have actually chaired that meeting — the MA63 Technical Committee meeting. The Technical Committee’s working group will have to come back to us and report what will be the outcome of the discussion — where they (federal government) can devolve or pass on some of the powers to Sarawak as far as education is concerned.

“For now, discussions and negotiations are ongoing. We will wait for after one month, then we will see what will be the outcome from the working group’s discussion and from then onwards, I think we will make an announcement,” he told reporters after presenting prizes to the winners of the 30hp 3 Cylinder Tunnel Boat category at the Sibu Powerboat Race 2023 here today.

Fadillah was asked how soon Sarawak’s quest for educational autonomy will be brought to the Meeting of the Implementation Action Council for MA63, which is chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Recently, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs, and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong had said that the issue of educational autonomy for Sabah and Sarawak was raised during the MA63 Technical Committee Meeting chaired by Fadillah last March.

MORE TO COME