S’wak Transport Minister: Road safety a shared responsibility

MIRI (Nov 5): Miri has recorded 34 fatal accidents and 16 serious accidents from Jan to Oct this year, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato’ Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Out of the 3,000 accident cases reported in this year’s first 10 months, 34 were minor accidents while 2,916 accidents involved damages.

“Safety begins with each and every one of us. Whether you’re a worker on the frontline, a driver passing through a construction zone or a citizen, we all play an important role in road safety,” he said.

Speaking at the closing of the Endaya Construction Safety Awareness Week Campaign here yesterday, Lee highlighted the essential role of road maintenance services.

“Road maintenance work is a very important task that comes with risks, in ensuring good infrastructure as well as a smooth and safe journey for all road users,” he said.

“This is one of the most high risk jobs, where many lives are affected and some are tragically lost in avoidable accidents.

“Let’s remember that behind every construction cone and orange jacket, there is a dedicated worker, mother, father, son or daughter,” said Lee, who is also the Senadin assemblyman.

“As a community, it is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety of these workers, as well as of our fellow citizens,” he added.

Hence, Lee reminded all road users to slow down their vehicles when passing through the construction zones, as well as to drive safely and abide by the speed limit.

He also advised all road maintenance workers to use proper traffic management equipment and protective gear, in addition to following the established road safety guidelines.

“Let’s work hand in hand to make our roads safe for all,” said Lee.

Also present were Public Work Department (JKR) Miri assistant engineer Chai Chung Enn; Endaya director Ir Peter Wong Hung Huang and Endaya regional manager Riduan Osman.