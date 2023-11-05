Uggah: Landslide victory for GPS in Jepak shows people’s confidence in Abg Jo’s leadership

KUCHING (Nov 5): Victory for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the Jepak by-election shows the people’s confidence in the wisdom and leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the landslide victory through GPS’s new candidate, Iskandar Turkee, also indicated that the coalition was the best and most suitable choice to boost development in the Jepak area.

“This clearly proves the confidence of the people and this is our first by-election after the 15th General Election (15th) and the state election so it is a thumbs up for our Premier’s leadership in leading Sarawak.

“It shows the confidence of the people in his policies and development programmes that we have implemented as well as the direction he is bringing to Sarawak, especially the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” said Uggah.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the 22nd Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations (FAVA) Congress and the 33rd Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association (MAVMA) Congress here tonight.

In the by-election, Iskandar obtained 9,638 votes, defeating Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) who got 854 votes and Chieng Lea Phing (431 votes).

The 8,784 vote majority obtained by Iskandar in the by-election was more than double the 4,243 majority obtained in the last state election. – Bernama