50 undergrads receive RM75,000 under Stampin Service Centre education fund

KUCHING (Nov 6): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen yesterday disbursed an allocation of RM75,000 to 50 university undergraduates under the Tertiary Education Assistance Fund, a programme undertaken by his Stampin Service Centre.

He said under this programme, an annual bursary grant of RM1,500 will be allocated to each eligible student.

“The purpose of the Tertiary Education Assistance Fund is to alleviate the financial burden of low-income families and help support the student in his or her tertiary education,” he said in a statement.

Chong said to be eligible for this programme, applicants must be currently enrolled in a bachelor’s degree at a university, or a diploma course offered by a college, and that the combined income of their parents is less than RM7,000.

“Apart from that, the student’s residential address must be within Stampin constituency.

“This is a condition imposed by the government on the disbursement of the constituency allocation,” he explained, adding that he has set aside a large portion of his parliamentary constituency allocation for the purpose of education.

Since the implementation of the programme, Chong said the Tertiary Education Assistance Fund has benefitted more than 400 students.

“It is always a pleasure to witness and feel the joy of students and their parents when they receive the assistance fund as they really appreciate and need such funds to help them get through their tertiary education,” he said.

He gave his word that so long as he receives the constituency allocation, the Tertiary Education Assistance Fund programme will continue to run to help students under his constituency.