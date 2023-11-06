Be innovative in catching strays, villagers tell authorities

KUCHING (Nov 6): Residents of Kampung Tabuan Dayak Bukit and Paya here have proposed for the local authority to look for ‘creative’ ways to round up the packs of stray dogs in their villages.

Expressing their concern for the ongoing rabies outbreak in Sarawak, the villagers called for more effective measures to be taken as they claimed that the stray dogs have the natural ability to sense the presence of the enforcement officers.

“The stray dogs have gotten smarter as they will be hiding in plain sight whenever the enforcement officers come to the village to catch them,” said Maria Assim, the village head of Kampung Tabuan Dayak Bukit.

“I myself saw the enforcement officers come to catch the stray dogs but they were later nowhere to be seen, which surprisingly they appeared again days after that,” she said when met by The Borneo Post at the rabies awareness campaign held at the parish hall of the All Saints Church Tabuan here yesterday.

Mutar Jungan from Kampung Tabuan Dayak Paya echoed the same sentiments.

“Sometimes they will appear in packs near my house, but sometimes not a single dog is seen there. I think they won’t stay at one place for long,” he said.

Daniel Daie, who also lives in the village, said the stray dogs would come out at night as he could hear their barks.

“We won’t know if these dogs are infected by rabies, thus we are hoping that the authorities can catch these strays,” they said, adding that it is also the responsibility of dog owners to keep their pets inside their own compound and not let them roam around.

The rabies awareness talk yesterday was conducted by Gabriel Alexsis, a health education officer from Kuching Division Health Office.

The event was attended by villagers from Kampung Tabuan Dayak Bukit, Paya and Baru; Kampung Tabuan Lalang; Kampung Tabuan Jaya Tengah and other nearby Dayak villages.

Also present were community leader Penghulu Ongom Gudy, village chiefs and officials from Kuching Division Health Office and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

According to the state Health Department, a total of 73 areas in Sarawak have been declared as rabies-infected since 2017.

This year, 91 dogs, seven cats and two other animals were positive for rabies out of 572 samples tested.

Sarawak has recorded 15 deaths this year from 17 rabies cases and the cumulative human rabies cases now stands at 72, with 65 deaths since July 2017.