Bob Yusof thrills crowd at UPMKB’s ‘Malam Tunas Seni dan Budaya’

BINTULU (Nov 6): Sarawakian artiste Bob Yusof was among the guest performers at ‘Malam Tunas Seni dan Budaya 2023’, which was held in conjunction with Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus’ (UPMKB) 47th convocation.

The 41-year-old’s powerful vocals had the audience enthralled.

Various activities were held at the four-day agricultural expo and UPM convocation festival at the Dewan Sri Kenyalang expo site.

They included cultural and arts performances by UPMKB students, bermukun by Kumpulan Gendang Cenderawasih Miri, and silat.

Other activities were trade and exhibition involving agricultural products, foods and beverages, competitions, STEM@convo, and animal exhibition 5.0.

On Saturday, 487 graduates received their scrolls, which were presented by UPM chancellor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Sultan Sharafuddin presented nine doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees, 12 master’s degrees, 84 bachelor’s degrees, and 382 diplomas for various programmes.

The Live Animals Medical Centre Award for Best Bachelor’s Graduate went to Nurul Syahmah Matsah (Bachelor of Human Development Science with Management) and the Yvonne Sing Sai Hoi Excellence Award – Best Diploma Graduate awarded to Tai Yu Tian (Diploma in Fisheries).

UPMKB is a branch campus of UPM and currently has the Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences and the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science.