Dr Abd Rahman: Kuching North to revitalise perahu tambang under sustainable urbanisation initiatives

KUCHING (Nov 6): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will pursue the revitalisation of perahu tambang or river taxis as part of its sustainable urbanisation initiatives, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister said the revitalisation seeks to enhance the socioeconomic wellbeing and livelihoods of operators, serve as a tourism attraction, and be part of the beautification of river mobility for the Sarawak River.

“The concept of penambang (boat operators) has been around since at least the 1800s before the governance of the first white Rajah. This form of short distance transportation has changed very little today,” he said when opening the ‘City Stage and Legacy Project’ in conjunction with the 5th Malaysia Urban Forum 2023 here today.

Under the DBKU initiative, Dr Abdul Rahman said the Old Kuching Heritage Trail App or the Old Kuching Heritage Digital Map will be updated to provide information on perahu tambang routes and schedules.

An entity will also be formed to standardise and regulate fees, as well as provide operational schedule and commercial packages, he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the Malaysia Urban Forum 2023’s theme of ‘Catalysing Transformative Actions for Sustainable and Resilient Urbanisation’ seeks to promote sustainable urban development.

“Sarawak in particular also has experienced significant urbanisation and some of the challenges that we face today are traffic congestion, housing affordability, and environmental concerns,” he said.

As a result, he said the Sarawak government launched the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to achieve economic prosperity driven by data and innovation.

“Environmental sustainability is an integral part of Sarawak’s development initiatives. This is to ensure a clean and healthy environment for current and future generations,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also commended DBKU for taking steps towards achieving a low carbon city by producing the DBKU Low Carbon City Masterplan in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

“DBKU has evidently committed itself in the journey to become a low carbon city by firstly developing DBKU’s Low Carbon City Masterplan 2025-2030 listed as Action Plan 56 under the CBS (Clean, Beautiful, Safe, Smart, Sustainable) thrusts of the DBKU Strategic Plan 2023-2025,” he added.

Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman said it is a high time for a Kuching River Transport-Perahu Tambang mobile application to be established in line with the state government’s digitalisation efforts.