Explore business prospects through co-ops, Kapit folks encouraged

KAPIT (Nov 6): More locals are encouraged to explore business opportunities through cooperatives, an area that should be suitable for more community-oriented ventures.

This call was made by the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick in his speech for a dinner with the ministry’s officers here and members of local cooperatives, held at Sri Baleh Guesthouse on Saturday.

Minister of Works and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, and Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) chief executive officer Rusli Jaafar were among the distinguished guests.

“Previously, the minimum number of members needed to form a cooperative was 20, but now, the requirements have been made more flexible in that five people can already form a cooperative.

“This is a new approach to encourage more people to venture into this segment of business,” said Ewon.

According to the federal minister, in Malaysia there are 15,315 cooperatives, with combined membership strength of 7.1 million people, and combined assets value of RM16.99 billion.

“Currently, there are 1,159 cooperatives in Sarawak, with combined membership number of 310,125, and assets estimated to be worth RM392 million.

“In Kapit, there are 36 cooperatives, involving some 1,000 members.”

In this regard, Ewon encouraged more entrepreneurs to take advantage of the provisions outlined under Budget 2024,where the government had set aside RM44 billion for provision of loans to encourage those involved in small and medium industries (SMIs) to venture into high-income industries.

“This is a Madani concept to help push those in SMIs to venture into HGHV (high growth, high value) economic segments such as digital economy, digital data, and e-commerce.

“Also, RM30 million has been set aside for the Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Sarawak and Sabah to encourage the potential ones to venture into SMIs ranging from agro-business, handicrafts, food industries, transport, retail and processing-packaging, to eco-tourism and hospitality including hotels and homestays.”

Earlier, Ewon spoke about representatives of Koperasi Song-Kapit Berhad and Koperasi Sungai Kapit Bhd, led by Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, visiting him in Putrajaya recently, where they invited him to visit Kapit.

He then hailed Koperasi Song-Kapit Berhad as ‘one of the best-organised cooperatives in Sarawak’.

It was also among six local cooperatives receiving grants totalling RM288,000 from the ministry, where the presentation of the mock cheques was held during the Saturday night event.

The other five recipients are Koperasi Sungai Teliai Kapit Berhad being given RM15,000; Koperasi Sungai Tisa Yong Kapit Berhad (RM18,000); Koperasi Semut Kapit Berhad (RM18,000); Koperasi Usahawan Bumiputera Kapit Berhad (RM60,000); and Koperasi Komuniti Nanga Mukeh Song-Kapit Berhad (RM80,000).

Koperasi Song Kapit Berhad received RM97,000.