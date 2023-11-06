Fatimah urges those with sexually transmitted diseases to seek appropriate treatments

KUCHING (Nov 6): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has urged individuals who have contracted sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) to come forward to receive the appropriate treatments.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said this is necessary to prevent the diseases from being transmitted to other individuals.

“This is also to prevent the diseases, like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to progress into a serious stage,” she told reporters during a visit to the Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectual Disabled Children (Perkata) here today.

Fatimah said this in response to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s statement that a total of 913 Malaysian teenagers, some as young as age 13, was tested positive for STDs from 2018 to 2022.

Fadhlina was reported to have said that there were 225 cases of STDs among those aged 13 to 17 in 2018, while 225 cases were recorded in 2019.

Citing the information provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Fadhlina said the most common STDs found were syphilis, gonorrhoea, chancroid, and HIV.

According to Fatimah, STDs constitute one of the fourteen critical focus areas under the Social Development Council, which also include drug abuse and teenage pregnancy.

“When we first started, cases of STDs that we were working on were among the housewives,” she said, adding that now that young adults and those who are still in school are discovered to have been involved, they have also been included into the focus group.

Fatimah said apart from illnesses such as cervix and breast cancer, STDs are related to private parts of the body thus not many people choose to come forward to receive early treatment.

“It’s really worrying, and these patients only come in once the illnesses have progressed to a late stage. We don’t want that to happen, and we want to continue educating these targeted groups.

“Regardless of who got infected or exposed first, please come forward as soon as possible to receive early treatment,” she said.