Good Malaysia-Egypt ties facilitate sending of humanitarian aid to Palestine

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the cordial relations between Malaysia and Egypt enabled the country’s humanitarian aid to be sent to the people of Palestine.

He said the matter was proven when Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi facilitated the despatching of humanitarian aid from Malaysia.

“In the meeting with (the President of Egypt), his sentiment was good and I requested him to give priority to the humanitarian aid from Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, he (Abdel Fattah) kept his promise. Our aircraft arrived among the fastest and was allowed to cross the border… that’s why bilateral relations need to be improved,” he said when speaking at a gathering with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) here today.

Last Saturday, the 9M-WCA cargo plane carrying the first shipment of Malaysian humanitarian aid for Palestine through Ops Ihsan, landed safely at El-Arish Military Airport in Egypt.

Twenty tonnes of assistance in the form of medical items, baby products and food were handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to be brought into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

