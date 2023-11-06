Grab Malaysia pledges RM1 mln for Mercy Malaysia’s Gaza humanitarian aid

PETALING JAYA (Nov 6): Grab Malaysia is deeply saddened by the plight of the communities affected by the conflict in Gaza and condemns any act of violence that threatens humanity.

Therefore, Grab Malaysia is joining forces once again with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund, aiding a community that Mercy has been actively supporting since 2008.

Grab Malaysia has had a long-standing partnership with Mercy Malaysia, since 2021 in helping various humanitarian aids in the country namely through its flood relief and disaster management funds.

To address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable community in Gaza (Palestine) affected by the ongoing conflict, Grab Malaysia will be donating RM1 million via Mercy Malaysia.

Grab users can also contribute via GrabPay or convert their GrabRewards to support Mercy Malaysia’s ongoing efforts and contribute to making a tangible difference in the lives of affected individuals.

Grab Malaysia aims to meet the critical needs of those impacted by helping provide access to medicine, food, water supply and more, ensuring that their well-being is prioritised.

It firmly emphasises its commitment to humanity and peace and unequivocally opposes any violence that threatens these basic human rights. The company supports all efforts dedicated to establishing a lasting peace that is true and just.

Grab Malaysia and Mercy Malaysia are working to establish sustainable programmes and initiatives that will create a lasting positive impact on the various affected communities, focusing on recovery, resilience, and long-term support.

Additionally, from Nov 8, 2023 until May 8, 2024, Grab will match the amount donated to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund via GrabRewards, building on Grab’s history of enabling charitable contributions through GrabRewards.