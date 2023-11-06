Hamas says ‘intense’ Israeli bombing around Gaza hospitals

GAZA STRIP (Nov 6): Gaza’s Hamas government said the Israeli army carried out “intense bombings” yesterday evening around several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, shortly after telecommunications were cut.

“For more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals,” said Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas government’s media office.

The vicinity of the Palestinian territory’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, saw particularly heavy strikes, according to Marouf.

The bombing came after the Israeli military once again accused Hamas of using hospitals in their military campaign against Israel.

“Hamas places forces and weapons inside, under and around schools, mosques, homes and UN facilities,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

In a press conference, Hagari displayed an image he said showed Hamas fighters firing from a Gaza hospital and another showing a missile launch site just 75 metres from a hospital.

“Among the worst of Hamas war crimes is the use of hospitals to hide their terror infrastructure,” he said.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected the charge and said early Sunday it was open to allowing international monitors to inspect hospitals for signs of use by combatants.

Israel has relentlessly pounded the besieged Gaza Strip in its battle to destroy Hamas, levelling entire city blocks and killing more than 9,700 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The attack on Gaza came after Hamas militants stormed across the border on October 7 and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli authorities say. — AFP