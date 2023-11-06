Headmaster: SK Sibu Jaya in dire need of multipurpose hall

SIBU (Nov 6): SK Sibu Jaya is in dire need of a multipurpose hall to enable activities to be carried out no matter what the weather, said headmaster Jabut Minda.

Jabut said when there are activities such as a parent-teacher association (PTA) meeting, the school has to use a relatively small foyer to accommodate the students and parents.

“Sometimes the school will set up tents for these activities, but if the weather is scorching hot, parents prefer to sit along the school corridor,” Jabut added.

According to Jabut, a request for construction of the new multi-purpose hall has long been proposed to the authorities.

“However, I have recently received a reply from the authorities which said that they will give priority first to the construction of the multipurpose hall of SMK Sibu Jaya,” he said.

SK Sibu Jaya currently has 1,885 pupils, whereby around 1,300 pupils are in the morning session while 529 pupils are in the afternoon session.

Besides the construction of a multipurpose hall, Jabut hoped that the authorities will build a roof on the path in front of the school to enable the pupils to wait for their parents after school.

Jabut also called on Dewan Rakyat Deputy and Lanang MP Speaker Alice Lau as well as Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia and Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing to look into their plight.