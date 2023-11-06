Illegal broadcast at premises, restaurants ordered to pay compensation

THE owner of a small restaurant in Kelantan, Pak Ahmad, used to proudly hold his head up high whenever his customers praised the cheerful atmosphere in his establishment.

Unfortunately, his decision to display unauthorised and pirated content for his customers at his premises has forever changed his and his family’s lives.

The once lively shop, filled with laughter and the aroma of coffee, is now only a memory.

“I thought I was saving, but in reality, I have lost more than I saved,” said Pak Ahmad.

It’s not just Pak Ahmad who has paid a price.

The owner of a restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Selangor too was found broadcasting unlicensed content to the public on their premises and was required to pay compensation amounting to RM34,000 to the rightful content owner.

In Johor Bahru, a restaurant had to pay compensation of RM9,000 and cease operations due to a similar offense.

Awareness of the Copyright Act 1987 remains low, yet the consequences are severe if found guilty.

Illegal broadcasting not only affects businesses but also stains our society. Many local copyright holders are not receiving what is rightfully theirs as piracy steals opportunities for their work to shine on the world stage.

Zul, a local film director, said: “Every time someone watches my content illegally, I feel like a part of me is being stolen.”

We, as Malaysians proud of our culture, must understand that every action we take impacts others’ lives.

Piracy and illegal broadcasting are not just about watching content for free but about the opportunities, dreams, and desires of those hardworking industry players who create that content.

With technological advancements, there are many legal and high-quality options for viewing content.

Additionally, there are risks involved in watching illegal content. Websites offering pirated content might also harbor malicious software jeopardising the personal information of those involved.

So, let’s choose the right and ethical path. Let’s appreciate original work and respect the efforts of industry players.