Local Govt Ministry allocates RM60.1 mln for 360 projects in S’wak, says minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 6): The federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing has allocated RM60.1 million for the implementation of 360 projects across Sarawak.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation represents the highest funding received by Sarawak to date for projects involving basic facilities.

He added that these projects will encompass the maintenance of drains, culverts, market upgrades, food courts and hill slope repairs, to name a few.

“The RM60.1 million is the largest allocation provided by the federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing to Sarawak. It reflects the strong and collaborative relationship between the Sarawak government and the federal government in working together to develop Malaysia for the better,” he remarked during a press conference following the official opening of the Asajaya fire station here today.

Furthermore, Nga disclosed that RM13.2 million has been approved to enhance firefighting and rescue services in the state by constructing fire stations and firemen’s quarters.

He explained that this sum covers the construction of the Sungai Asap fire station, firefighter quarters at the Tatau fire station and Daro fire station for the coming year.

These projects are slated to be carried out next year and are expected to take up to 18 months to complete, he added.

“In addition, we are planning to build new fire stations in Tanjung Manis, Julau, Lubok Antu, Batu Kawa and Kota Sentosa.

“The ministry is also planning new projects based on needs, including the construction of fire stations in Dalat and Engkilili, as well as quarters at Tanjung Manis fire station,” he added.

Nga also informed that RM68.4 million has been approved for the implementation of new physical equipment projects for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in 2024.

This allocation will cover the acquisition of new equipment and the maintenance of fire fighting vehicles and machinery, he said.

“This includes the refurbishment of 30 units of fire rescue tenders (FRT), the replacement of 10 fire trucks, the maintenance of helicopters and aircraft refuelling and the upkeep of fire fighting vehicles,” he added.

Furthermore, Nga announced that the ministry has also allocated RM661,970 to Kuching South City Council (MBKS) for the repair of drains and pedestrian walkways in BDC rear alleys.

In addition to these announcements, Nga mentioned that he would be visiting and inspecting the pedestrian walkways in India Street in Kuching and conducting a site visit for the Prima project in Bintawa.