Miri MP: Mother tongue a lifeline to identity, culture

MIRI (Nov 6): The native language can be a source of connection to one’s cultural heritage, shaping the ethnic identity for Sarawak’s indigenous groups and diversified culture, says Miri Member of Parliament Chiew Choon Man.

Thus, it is important for everyone to learn and preserve these ethnic languages, he said.

“When we emphasise the importance of native languages, we give opportunities for all races to learn and understand each other’s culture.

“The use of the mother tongue is also a way to strengthen unity, foster mutual respect between races and enrich our cultural treasures,” said Chiew.

He said this in his address at the launching of MIRIfm 3.0 Night of Cultural Enhancement and Christmas Three Voices at Pustaka Miri here on Saturday.

The programme, held in conjunction with the Sarawakiana Festival 2023, was organised by RTM Miri Iban, Kayan and Kenyah services in collaboration with Pustaka Miri.

Chiew lauded the hosting of such programme as a real showcase of how the multiracial Sarawakians unite to preserve their unique cultural heritage.

“This programme is not just an ordinary entertainment programme, but represents a joint effort to dignify the ethnic languages of the Iban, Kayan, and Kenyah communities,” he said.

It is, therefore, our duty to preserve and promote these ethnic languages, as it is reported that some of these native languages have become extinct due to modernisation, he said.

Also present at the event was Senator Abun Sui; RTM Sarawak chief assistant director Krishnamoorthy Kuppan; and organising chairperson cum head of Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Technical Services Division Lilian Baun Pulo.