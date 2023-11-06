Module for Sarawak’s assessment system for Year 6 pupils being drafted, says Sagah

KUCHING (Nov 6): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development is currently drafting the module for Sarawak’s assessment system for Year 6 pupils in all government schools in the state.

Its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said under the proposed assessment, pupils will be assessed on their proficiency level in four subjects namely Bahasa Malaysia, English, Science and Mathematics.

“We must have some form of assessment to enable us to gauge the progress of our students’ education in their six years in primary school.

“We won’t be evaluating for all subjects first, but our assessment will be targeted on Bahasa Malaysia, which is our national language, English, as well as Science and Mathematics,” he told a press conference after officiating the Industry-Academia Collaboration (IAC) Workshop here today.

He stressed that it is vital for Sarawak to implement its own assessment system as this can help teachers to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their students.

“Our Dual Language Programme (DLP), which involves the teaching of science and mathematics in English, is now in its fourth year.

“How do we know if our students are making any progress from this programme if we do not have any form of assessment?

“Our goal in introducing an assessment system is to allow us to see the capability of our students so that the teachers will be able to determine whether their students are making adequate progress and evaluate them accordingly,” he said.

Sagah said his ministry will hold discussions with the Ministry of Education, State Education Department, education experts as well as the teachers’ union or association to obtain feedback on their views of the proposed assessment system.

“Our Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has given her assurance that the Ministry of Education as well as State Education Department will be giving their input to our initiative.

“We are also thankful to receive a lot of support from other institutions, parents, as well as the Kesatuan Guru Bumiputera Sarawak,” he said.

Asked on whether there is a timeframe to complete the assessment system module, Sagah said his ministry’s officers will update him on the progress and that he has instructed them to start the ball rolling.

Sarawak’s decision to create its own assessment system came following the Ministry of Education’s decision not to reinstate the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR).

UPSR was abolished in 2021 following engagement sessions with various stakeholders after the examination was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Fadhlina said UPSR will not be reinstated despite receiving requests from parents.

She said the ministry was currently focusing on the ‘Survey of the Implementation of the 2027 School Curriculum’ to develop a new school curriculum to ensure a stronger future for the nation’s education.

On Nov 2, Fadhlina said the Ministry of Education will give its input to the Sarawak government on its proposal to draft its own assessment system to replace UPSR as this was in line with the ministry’s desire to ensure a holistic assessment and strength of the education system, and now just based on examinations.