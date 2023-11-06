Nga: Asajaya fire station set to enhance local community’s skills in fire fighting

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 6): The establishment of the Asajaya fire and rescue station (BBP) is set to become a central point in enhancing the local community’s skills in firefighting, ultimately saving time during emergencies in the area.

Previously, incidents in Asajaya would require assistance from fire stations in Simunjan and Kota Samarahan, said federal Minister of Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

“However, with the presence of Asajaya fire station, response time will undoubtedly be shorter, enabling our teams to arrive at the scene more swiftly,” he said when officiating at the inauguration of BBP Asajaya here today.

He expressed hope that the BBP Asajaya will have a positive impact on the local community.

Aside from serving as a central hub for encouraging local residents to enhance their skills, capabilities and knowledge in the fields of fire fighting and rescue, he said the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) also aims to ensure the enhancement of volunteer fire fighting teams.

This, he added, is done to meet the established key performance indicators (KPIs), particularly in areas located far from the nearest fire station.

Regarding preparedness for the northeast monsoon season, he said a flood management plan had been developed, covering several key aspects including mitigation, equipment and personnel readiness, response and recovery.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Dato Sri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the Asajaya fire station had commenced operations on May 25 this year.

With the fire station in operation, he said a total of 38 fire stations across Sarawak are now ready to provide firefighting services to every community and surrounding areas.

“The operation of Asajaya fire station has had a positive impact on delivering better firefighting and rescue services to the community, especially in terms of timely response, set at less than 10 minutes,” he further informed.

On the expected northeast monsoon season, Abdul Wahab mentioned that all fire stations in the country, including Asajaya fire station, are prepared and operating at an optimum level.

“Several approaches have been implemented, such as cancelling leaves during the monsoon season, shift rotations, and mobilising personnel between stations and states, as well as activating the MTL (northeast monsoon) Quick Response Team and Red Team,” he explained.

Among those present at the event were Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Tiong Ling Hii.