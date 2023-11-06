Powerboat racing a potential tourism draw for Sibu, says DPM Fadillah

SIBU (Nov 6): Having Sibu Powerboat Race be included in the state’s calendar of events could help in promoting local tourism, in that it could attract not only the international participants, but also tourists.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the long- or mid-term plan might include this watersport to be part of Sarawak’s calendar of events.

“Actually, Sibu has always been known for its own regatta and also powerboat-racing. I remember when I was young, every year we would have this powerboat racing.

“We have the Deputy Minister (of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu) here, where we can help make it (powerboat-racing) be part of state’s calendar of events.

“Hopefully, we could attract more international participants to come in and at the same time, the tourists as well,” he told reporters when met after performing the prize-presentation for the 30hp Three-Cylinder Tunnel Boat category of the Sibu Powerboat Race 2023 yesterday.

However, Fadillah also pointed out that there would be a lot of things to be improved if Sibu were to attract more international powerboat racers.

The event, which concluded yesterday, was jointly organised by Persatuan Perpaduan Sungai Merah and Sibu Motorsports Association.

There were eight categories contested: the 5hp Open, 18hp Longboat, 18hp Tunnel Boat, 30hp Two-Cylinder Tunnel Boat, 30hp Three-Cylinder Tunnel Boat, SST-45 Formula Lights, 50hp Tunnel Boat, and SST-60 Pro Class Tunnel Boat.

There was also Miss Sibu Powerboat Race 2023 pageant being held in connection with the event, in which 17-year-old Michelle Demung was crowned the winner.

Among those present yesterday were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and Councillor Joshua Ting, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman Robert Lau, and event’s organising chairman Emir Rosely.